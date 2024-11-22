Pathstone Holdings LLC Raises Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $9,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aljian Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,522,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 145,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 18.5% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 12,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.5% in the third quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schear Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 16.6% in the third quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $69.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.56 and a 12 month high of $70.20.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.20. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Citigroup from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Citigroup from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

