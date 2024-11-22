Pathstone Holdings LLC Sells 23,606 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Pathstone Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,566 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,606 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $8,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 30,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Relx by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traveka Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Relx by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Relx alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on RELX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Relx to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Relx Price Performance

Shares of RELX stock opened at $45.73 on Friday. Relx Plc has a 52-week low of $37.80 and a 52-week high of $48.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.00.

Relx Profile

(Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.