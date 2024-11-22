Pathstone Holdings LLC Sells 752 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Pathstone Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $9,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 18.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,000,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $569,114,000 after buying an additional 472,040 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,517,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,851,000 after purchasing an additional 145,986 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,437,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,545,000 after purchasing an additional 47,038 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 18,472.5% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,052,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,019 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 3.3% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,007,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,948,000 after buying an additional 31,789 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Stock Up 2.9 %

ALL opened at $203.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $134.17 and a twelve month high of $203.54. The stock has a market cap of $53.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.48.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $1.71. Allstate had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $16.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 23.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $193.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Allstate from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Allstate from $231.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Allstate from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.19.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Allstate

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total transaction of $6,959,916.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,236,922.32. The trade was a 57.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.