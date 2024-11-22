Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Stock Rating Lowered by Roth Mkm

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Roth Mkm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $13.00 target price on the mineral exploration company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $32.00. Roth Mkm’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.88% from the company’s current price.
PLL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Monday, October 21st. Macquarie cut shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.80 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.
Piedmont Lithium Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Piedmont Lithium
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLL. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 49.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,054 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 154.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 170,097 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 103,273 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the second quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the second quarter valued at $1,472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.
About Piedmont Lithium
Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,706 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.
