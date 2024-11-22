PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 348,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,799 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,127,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,144 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,491,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,994,000 after purchasing an additional 915,823 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,569,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,465,000 after acquiring an additional 402,001 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,281,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,014,000 after buying an additional 1,232,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,642,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,952,000 after buying an additional 2,550,000 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPLG opened at $69.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $53.31 and a 52-week high of $70.59.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

