PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $19.85 Million Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 146,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $19,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XYL. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 68.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 5.8% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 56.7% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $125.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $146.08.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. Xylem had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XYL has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group started coverage on Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Xylem from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.64.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

