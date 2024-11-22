PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $22.35 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 473,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 1.16% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $22,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYX. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 63.1% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 767,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,216,000 after buying an additional 296,833 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 302,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,287,000 after buying an additional 35,626 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,400,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 346,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,434,000 after acquiring an additional 27,527 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYX opened at $48.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.44 and a 200-day moving average of $45.50. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1 year low of $37.04 and a 1 year high of $49.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.02.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

