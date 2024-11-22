PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 12,200 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $23,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIS. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth approximately $7,876,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 26,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 14,218 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 36,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,276,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.25 per share, with a total value of $55,244.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,397 shares in the company, valued at $917,535.25. The trade was a 6.41 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 11,305 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $994,500.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,546.03. This represents a 25.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $85.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.06. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.93 and a 12 month high of $91.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.37%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

