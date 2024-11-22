PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 20,691 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,691 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.24% of Service Co. International worth $26,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCI. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Service Co. International by 3.1% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 14.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 7.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Service Co. International by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International

In other Service Co. International news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 56,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $4,831,893.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 109,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,410,563.80. This trade represents a 33.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCI

Service Co. International Stock Performance

NYSE:SCI opened at $86.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $60.23 and a twelve month high of $88.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.46 and a 200-day moving average of $75.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

Service Co. International Profile

(Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.