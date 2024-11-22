PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,117 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $22,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VCR. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $362.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.57. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $282.49 and a 52-week high of $371.91. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

