PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 29,880 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 956,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,880 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $22,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHH. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5,211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8,463.2% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 386.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $22.59 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.45.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.