PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 3,566 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,566 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $20,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Human Investing LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 26,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $70.24 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $67.45 and a one year high of $76.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.24.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

