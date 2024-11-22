PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,497 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 1.06% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $16,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 103,332.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,058,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,306 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,660,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1,269.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 42,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,786,000 after buying an additional 39,085 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 112.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after buying an additional 23,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,982,000.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $237.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.19. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $196.00 and a 12 month high of $273.98.

About SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

