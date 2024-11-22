Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Bought by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 2,582.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,335 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,835,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,204,000 after acquiring an additional 274,212 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 9.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,074,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,827,000 after acquiring an additional 171,357 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 19.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,575,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,570,000 after acquiring an additional 255,045 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 865,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,375,000 after buying an additional 62,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $41,785,000. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PBH. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prestige Consumer Healthcare

In other news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 9,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total transaction of $810,273.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,904.95. This trade represents a 34.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Adel Mekhail sold 9,063 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $743,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,505,930. The trade was a 33.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,810 shares of company stock valued at $3,187,300. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Up 1.7 %

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $84.09 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $84.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.48.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.09. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $283.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

(Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.