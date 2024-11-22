Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 26,936 Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,251 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,936 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth approximately $3,760,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 4.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,599 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,492 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 10.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

Shares of YPF stock opened at $37.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.78. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $14.21 and a one year high of $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on YPF shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $22.90 to $25.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, YPF Sociedad Anónima has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.37.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

