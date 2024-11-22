Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 905.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 257.4% in the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total value of $518,445.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,629.48. This trade represents a 10.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.62, for a total value of $53,732,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,556,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,335,253,633.20. This represents a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 407,405 shares of company stock valued at $94,817,966 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RCL shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $244.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $189.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $180.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

RCL opened at $238.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $103.61 and a 1 year high of $239.39. The stock has a market cap of $64.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.59.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 52.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

