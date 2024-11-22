Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 14,741 Shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,741 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 25.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,015,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,414,000 after acquiring an additional 207,186 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management lifted its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 868,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,361,000 after purchasing an additional 84,170 shares during the last quarter. MA Private Wealth grew its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 50.4% during the third quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 769,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,136,000 after purchasing an additional 257,718 shares during the period. Prism Advisors Inc. increased its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 765,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,432,000 after buying an additional 14,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 669,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,857,000 after buying an additional 23,231 shares during the period.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

XCEM opened at $31.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.86. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 12-month low of $28.51 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.24 and a 200-day moving average of $31.97.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Company Profile

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

