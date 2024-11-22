Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTWO. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 89,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after purchasing an additional 46,726 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ VTWO opened at $94.85 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $71.66 and a twelve month high of $98.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.48.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.277 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

