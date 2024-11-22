Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $1.36 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 45.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Charles Schwab by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,306,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,230,657,000 after buying an additional 2,946,327 shares in the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 200.0% in the second quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,070,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2,617.6% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,707,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,681,000 after buying an additional 1,644,931 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 21.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,395,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,856,000 after acquiring an additional 944,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7,559.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 889,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,667,000 after acquiring an additional 878,163 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.18.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SCHW opened at $80.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $143.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.42 and a fifty-two week high of $82.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.17 and a 200 day moving average of $69.82.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 39.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 9,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total transaction of $755,996.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 442,807 shares in the company, valued at $36,057,774.01. This trade represents a 2.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $192,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,674.38. This trade represents a 12.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,929 shares of company stock valued at $8,196,624. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

