Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,639 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Fluor were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLR. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Fluor by 20.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 78,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after buying an additional 13,203 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fluor by 230.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 59,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 41,428 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fluor by 139.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 9,992 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 570,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,771,000 after acquiring an additional 222,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fluor by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,112,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $723,507,000 after purchasing an additional 51,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Joseph L. Brennan sold 15,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total value of $729,485.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,163.38. This represents a 20.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,261 shares of company stock worth $1,528,574. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of FLR stock opened at $54.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.09. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $35.04 and a 1 year high of $60.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.90.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 1.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Fluor from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Fluor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Fluor from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup upgraded Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.29.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

