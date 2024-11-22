Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 83,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,459 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 20,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 208,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 108,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Sensible Money LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCS stock opened at $20.15 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $20.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.24.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.0761 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

