Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 3,115 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,139,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:INDA opened at $53.19 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.66.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.