Prospera Financial Services Inc Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Linscomb Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 24.0% in the first quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 33,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 313,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,841,000 after acquiring an additional 80,606 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 886,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,852,000 after purchasing an additional 63,062 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.56 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.31 and a 12 month high of $51.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.47.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

