Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 16,922 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,922 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 210.9% during the 2nd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.90.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.0629 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

