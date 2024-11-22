Prospera Financial Services Inc Trims Position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,948 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 635,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,092,000 after purchasing an additional 196,544 shares during the period. Del Sette Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 1,035.5% during the 2nd quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC now owns 156,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after purchasing an additional 142,640 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PIZ opened at $37.37 on Friday. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a one year low of $29.83 and a one year high of $38.44. The company has a market capitalization of $138.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

