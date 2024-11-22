Prospera Private Wealth LLC Invests $132,000 in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ODFL. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 18.4% in the third quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 23,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 106,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,754,000 after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares during the period. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at $681,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 262.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC now owns 6,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $6,033,967.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,401,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,146,307.30. This represents a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.44, for a total value of $676,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,423.52. The trade was a 28.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,975 shares of company stock worth $10,062,478. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 2.2 %

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $218.98 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.49 and a 12 month high of $233.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.11.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 21.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ODFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Argus lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $225.00 to $218.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ODFL

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.