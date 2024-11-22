Prospera Private Wealth LLC Takes $136,000 Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 692,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,621,000 after purchasing an additional 323,613 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 189,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,468,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 114.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 8,049 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.2% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 73,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after acquiring an additional 19,209 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,731,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,969,000 after acquiring an additional 379,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.02 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.91 and a one year high of $83.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.16. The stock has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.2831 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

