Prospera Private Wealth LLC Takes $136,000 Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 692,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,621,000 after purchasing an additional 323,613 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 189,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,468,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 114.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 8,049 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.2% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 73,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after acquiring an additional 19,209 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,731,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,969,000 after acquiring an additional 379,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.02 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.91 and a one year high of $83.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.16. The stock has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Why Palo Alto Networks’ Multi-Year Uptrend Is Far From Over
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 3 Rock-Solid Buying Opportunities in the Market Right Now
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- TJX Companies Stock Poised to Hit a New High This Year
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.