Prospera Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $231,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 51.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,882,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 118.5% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 35,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,425,000 after buying an additional 19,247 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,221,340.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,438,494.76. This represents a 21.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 3,897 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,363,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,445,700. The trade was a 6.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,155 shares of company stock worth $5,608,990 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 0.2 %

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

NYSE:HCA opened at $332.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $380.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $357.94. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.84 and a 52 week high of $417.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $475.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $427.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.00.

View Our Latest Report on HCA Healthcare

About HCA Healthcare

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.