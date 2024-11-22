Quest Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 299,333.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,980 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 8.9% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter worth about $1,053,000. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the second quarter worth about $2,346,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of MetLife by 53.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 618,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,848,000 after buying an additional 214,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 1,803.4% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 69,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after buying an additional 66,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MET. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on MetLife from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on MetLife from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.46.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $85.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.15 and a twelve month high of $86.94. The stock has a market cap of $59.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 43.95%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

