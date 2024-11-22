Quest Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Quest Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,483 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 45.3% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 90,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 28,126 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 1.6% in the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 27,102,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $608,993,000 after purchasing an additional 424,000 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 469,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,195,000 after acquiring an additional 34,875 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,790,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,473,000 after purchasing an additional 991,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 60.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 20,641 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Exelixis Price Performance
NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $34.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.51. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $36.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.48.
Insider Transactions at Exelixis
In other news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 96,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $3,394,510.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 498,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,463,075. This represents a 16.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 41,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total transaction of $1,428,963.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 288,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,918,529.40. This trade represents a 12.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 289,736 shares of company stock valued at $9,471,510. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Exelixis from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, October 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Exelixis from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.44.
Exelixis Profile
Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.
