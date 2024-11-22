Quest Partners LLC Has $760,000 Holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Quest Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,610 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Green Dot during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Green Dot by 44.3% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torno Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Dot in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GDOT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Green Dot from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Green Dot from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Green Dot Price Performance

Shares of Green Dot stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $550.35 million, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.47. Green Dot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.58.

Insider Activity at Green Dot

In other news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp bought 135,123 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $1,478,245.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,292,788 shares in the company, valued at $68,843,100.72. This trade represents a 2.19 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 36,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $458,020.79. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,995,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,882,820.78. This trade represents a 0.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 334,037 shares of company stock worth $3,862,091. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Profile

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

