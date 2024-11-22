Quest Partners LLC Increases Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 890 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 115.8% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 45 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

URI has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $930.00 to $955.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Argus raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on United Rentals from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $751.67.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $840.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $817.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $730.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.68. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $454.71 and a 12 month high of $896.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.49 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $11.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total transaction of $740,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,702.56. This represents a 30.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.