Quest Partners LLC Invests $715,000 in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XN LP boosted its holdings in TKO Group by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. XN LP now owns 1,983,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,381,000 after acquiring an additional 996,161 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of TKO Group by 267.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,320,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,640,000 after purchasing an additional 961,880 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of TKO Group by 15.9% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,065,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,004,000 after purchasing an additional 557,444 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TKO Group during the 1st quarter valued at $43,999,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in TKO Group by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 969,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,940,000 after buying an additional 362,460 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at TKO Group
In related news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 31,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $3,560,543.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,837,822.56. This trade represents a 42.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 53.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
TKO Group Trading Up 3.1 %
TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $681.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.12 million. TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
TKO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TKO Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark cut TKO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of TKO Group from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TKO Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.
About TKO Group
TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.
