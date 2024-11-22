Quest Partners LLC Invests $845,000 in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PD. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 6,298.4% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 55,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 54,544 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the third quarter valued at about $665,000. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,323,000. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in PagerDuty by 172.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 39,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 25,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 3.3% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 4,504,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,286,000 after purchasing an additional 143,701 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PagerDuty Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:PD opened at $19.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.45 and its 200 day moving average is $19.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.46 and a 12 month high of $26.70.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on PagerDuty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on PagerDuty from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.82.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PagerDuty
Insider Buying and Selling at PagerDuty
In other PagerDuty news, insider Shelley Webb sold 6,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $113,177.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 216,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,924,284.64. This represents a 2.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 21,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $421,741.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 545,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,925,754.84. The trade was a 3.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,561. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.
PagerDuty Company Profile
PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PagerDuty
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Why Palo Alto Networks’ Multi-Year Uptrend Is Far From Over
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- 3 Rock-Solid Buying Opportunities in the Market Right Now
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- TJX Companies Stock Poised to Hit a New High This Year
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.