Quest Partners LLC Purchases 30,723 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 5,361.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,723 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 2,179.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in Phreesia by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Phreesia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 8.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Phreesia from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.42.

Phreesia Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $19.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.93. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $29.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 0.94.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.06. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.34%. The company had revenue of $102.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.76 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Phreesia

In other news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 14,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $367,283.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 121,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,149,708.09. This trade represents a 10.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Yvonne Hui sold 2,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $58,387.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,609.76. The trade was a 9.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,107 shares of company stock worth $1,035,226. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

