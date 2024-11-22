Quest Partners LLC Takes Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 172.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 7,884 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 108,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,173,000 after buying an additional 9,858 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,946,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth $474,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 141.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 42,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,697,000 after acquiring an additional 24,648 shares during the period. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $191.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.93. The stock has a market cap of $81.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.79. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.60 and a 12 month high of $192.25.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 4.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

