Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Realty Income by 75.4% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the second quarter worth $33,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. This represents a 6.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Up 1.1 %

Realty Income stock opened at $57.50 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.65 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.75). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.2635 dividend. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 300.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on O. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Realty Income from $70.50 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.85.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

