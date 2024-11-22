Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Sells 96 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.2% of Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $245.17 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $152.71 and a 52-week high of $248.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $222.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

