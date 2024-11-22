Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Bought by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 1.3% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,716,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,096,000 after purchasing an additional 159,785 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,946,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,560,000 after acquiring an additional 92,658 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Roku by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,013,000 after acquiring an additional 24,926 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 1.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 376,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Roku by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 342,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,314,000 after purchasing an additional 198,600 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Roku from $61.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

Insider Transactions at Roku

In other Roku news, insider Charles Collier sold 15,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,159,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $15,000. This trade represents a 98.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 1,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $109,012.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,582.78. The trade was a 4.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,240 shares of company stock worth $6,729,582 in the last 90 days. 13.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roku Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $68.93 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.33 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of -57.45 and a beta of 2.07.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Roku had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.33) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Roku Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.