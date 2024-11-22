SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Shares Bought by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the third quarter worth $5,227,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 778.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 65,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 288,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after buying an additional 83,060 shares during the period. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,392,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,854,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,145 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 5,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $114,501.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 193,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,412,757.60. The trade was a 2.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $82,293.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 582,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,290,940. This trade represents a 0.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 432,125 shares of company stock valued at $10,367,734. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on S. Loop Capital raised their price target on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wedbush raised SentinelOne to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BTIG Research upped their price target on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.73.

NYSE:S opened at $28.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of -30.20 and a beta of 0.65. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $30.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.71.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $198.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.32 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

