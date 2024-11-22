Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $7,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Service Co. International by 20.4% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 27,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Service Co. International by 8.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 2.8% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 946,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,672,000 after purchasing an additional 25,713 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 5.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 16.1% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCI stock opened at $86.11 on Friday. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $60.23 and a 12-month high of $88.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 34.88%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SCI. Truist Financial upped their target price on Service Co. International from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.25.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 56,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $4,831,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 109,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,410,563.80. This trade represents a 33.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

