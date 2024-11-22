Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Stock Holdings Reduced by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 100.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 258.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $86.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.51. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $60.23 and a twelve month high of $88.32.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.88%.

In related news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 56,100 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $4,831,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 109,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,410,563.80. This trade represents a 33.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCI. Raymond James upped their price target on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Service Co. International from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Service Co. International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.25.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

