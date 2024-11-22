SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) Major Shareholder Sells $2,666,400.00 in Stock

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) major shareholder General Motors Holdings Llc sold 13,332,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total transaction of $2,666,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,843,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,724.40. This trade represents a 57.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
SES AI Price Performance
NYSE:SES opened at $0.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.97. SES AI Co. has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $2.44. The firm has a market cap of $108.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.43.
SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SES AI Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently issued reports on SES. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SES AI in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of SES AI in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.
SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.
