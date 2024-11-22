Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Position Lifted by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the third quarter worth $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 12,500 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $1,032,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,021 shares in the company, valued at $18,827,693.97. This trade represents a 5.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $1,626,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,874,566.70. The trade was a 9.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

FOUR opened at $108.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.64. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.87 and a 12-month high of $109.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

FOUR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.15.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

