Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,789 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $4,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSD. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,884,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 336.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 224,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,838,000 after buying an additional 173,097 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,010,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 57.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,990,000 after buying an additional 73,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,395,000. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $202.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.75, for a total value of $89,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,797.50. The trade was a 36.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Olosky sold 6,871 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.41, for a total transaction of $1,287,694.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,660,866.94. This trade represents a 26.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,871 shares of company stock worth $1,658,259. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE SSD opened at $181.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.35. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.42 and a 52 week high of $218.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 1.32.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.19). Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $587.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.80%.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.