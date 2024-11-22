Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Stantec were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stantec by 12.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Stantec by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its stake in Stantec by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 30.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of Stantec by 5.6% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Stantec alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STN shares. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered Stantec from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Stantec Stock Performance

Stantec stock opened at $86.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.46. Stantec Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.88 and a 1-year high of $88.42.

Stantec Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.18%.

Stantec Profile

(Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN).

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.