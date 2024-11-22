Stephens Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM)

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ATNM. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 15th. B. Riley downgraded Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Actinium Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

ATNM opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.14. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $10.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATNM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $37,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 323.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 32,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops antibody radiation conjugates and other targeted radiotherapies intended to improve outcomes for people who have failed existing oncology therapies. Its Iomab-B is an induction and conditioning agent prior to bone marrow transplant in patients with relapsed and refractory acute myeloid leukemia (r/r AML).

