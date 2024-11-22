Swiss National Bank Decreases Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Stifel Financial worth $18,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,461,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,794,000 after acquiring an additional 391,384 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stifel Financial by 929.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 296,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,957,000 after purchasing an additional 267,777 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 7.0% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,932,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,199,000 after purchasing an additional 191,896 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the second quarter valued at about $7,415,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the first quarter worth about $5,430,000. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stifel Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

SF stock opened at $115.05 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $118.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.16.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stifel Financial

In other Stifel Financial news, COO David D. Sliney sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.18, for a total transaction of $2,904,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 159,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,544,535.42. This represents a 13.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on SF shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Stifel Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Stifel Financial from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.17.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

