Swiss National Bank Decreases Holdings in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $20,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the second quarter worth $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Vaxcyte by 33.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 649.4% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vaxcyte during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PCVX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Vaxcyte from $108.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Vaxcyte from $113.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on Vaxcyte from $106.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.50.

In other Vaxcyte news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 2,366 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total transaction of $245,803.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,274,278.22. The trade was a 1.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.94, for a total value of $927,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,479,005.02. The trade was a 8.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,464 shares of company stock worth $11,455,576. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $88.39 on Friday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.24 and a 12-month high of $121.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.27. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.91) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

