Swiss National Bank Has $18.05 Million Holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $18,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 3.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,641,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $751,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,474 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 9.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 75,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,541,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 10.0% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 31,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at TD SYNNEX

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Simon Leung sold 6,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.17, for a total transaction of $769,689.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,874,664.63. This trade represents a 21.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 15,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total value of $1,834,514.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,751,172.58. The trade was a 10.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,645 shares of company stock worth $8,414,329. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

NYSE SNX opened at $116.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.78 and a 200-day moving average of $119.68. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52-week low of $96.93 and a 52-week high of $133.85.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.11 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 20.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.75.

TD SYNNEX Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

